NIA apprehends KTF operative for anti-national activities

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Fateh Singh Nagri alias Yuvraj Ghumman, purportedly a close associate of Arshdeep Dalla and Manpreet Singh alias Peeta, alleged members of Khalistani terror group KTF.



According to NIA sources, Nagri was purportedly engaged in the recruitment of young individuals in Punjab for carrying out activities deemed as terrorist in nature. The trio is also suspected to have been involved in various nefarious activities, including extortion and smuggling of arms across the border.

An NIA insider disclosed, “The apprehended individuals played a pivotal role in a broader conspiracy aimed against India. They allegedly raised substantial funds for the banned terrorist outfit KTF through extensive extortion schemes within India.

Moreover, they are believed to have funnelled these illicit proceeds into diverse businesses, including the drug trade, and facilitated their transfer to multiple countries via the hawala network. Additionally, they are accused of orchestrating the smuggling of arms and ammunition from Pakistan into Indian territory.”