NHRC takes suo motu cognisance of rising missing persons cases

NEW DELHI: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report citing Delhi Police data which revealed that 807 persons went missing in the national capital within the first two weeks of January 2026. Of these, 235 individuals have been traced, while the whereabouts of the remaining 572 are still unknown.



According to the figures, 191 of the missing persons are minors, while 616 are adults. The NHRC said the data raises serious concerns about public safety and the protection of vulnerable groups. If the contents of the report are accurate, the Commission noted, the situation points to grave violations of human rights.

Taking note of the matter, the NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretary of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Commissioner of Police, Delhi. The Commission has sought a detailed report from both authorities within two weeks, seeking information on the progress of investigations, efforts made to trace the missing persons, and the preventive measures in place to curb such incidents. The Commission also referred to another media report dated February 5, 2026, which highlighted the broader issue of unexplained disappearances in Delhi. According to the report, as many as 24,508 people went missing in the city during 2025, with nearly 60 per cent of them being women.

While the police managed to trace 15,421 of those reported missing, the fate of 9,087 persons remains unknown, the report stated.

The NHRC further observed that official statistics indicate a disturbing trend, with more than 5,000 teenagers going missing every year since 2016. Of these, around 3,500 are girls, a pattern the Commission described as particularly alarming from a crime and safety perspective.

The Commission said the data highlights the urgent need for stronger accountability and preventive measures, expressing hope that its intervention will spur timely action to protect citizens’ rights, particularly those of women and children, in the capital.