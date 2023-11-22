NHRC takes cognisance of sexual abuse of two juveniles

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of an alarming case involving the alleged sexual abuse of two juveniles in a child protection home in Mukherjee Nagar, Delhi.



The NHRC issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner of Delhi, seeking a detailed report within four weeks.

According to the officials, the two juveniles were allegedly subjected to sexual abuse by fellow inmates in the child protection home.

The NHRC has emphasized the need for a comprehensive report outlining the actions taken against the officers responsible for safeguarding the juveniles and the

measures implemented to prevent such incidents from recurring.

The Commission expressed serious concern, stating that if the contents of the report are accurate, it raises a significant human rights violation issue. “The reported incident indicates a failure on the part of the authorities, who are entrusted as lawful guardians of the inmates, to ensure the safety of the juveniles under their custody.”

In a distressing revelation, it was highlighted that one of the victims, despite facing threats, had informed one of the officers at the home about the alleged crime.

Subsequently, during the investigation, another juvenile, aged 15, residing in the

shelter home, also came forward to report that he was experiencing sexual abuse within the facility.