NHRC issues notice to Delhi govt, police chief over girl’s death by stray dogs

The NHRC has issued a notice to the Delhi government and the capital city’s police commissioner in connection with the case of a two-year-old girl, who was allegedly mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Lutyens’ Delhi recently, officials on Tuesday said.

This is “not an isolated case” of loss of human life due to attacks by stray dogs in Delhi, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said in a statement.

The NHRC said it has taken “suo motu cognisance of media reports that a two-year-old girl was allegedly mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in the Tughlak Lane area of New Delhi on 24th February”.

Tughlak Lane area falls under the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

The residents of the area have reportedly said that another child of the family had fallen victim to a similar attack a few months ago. They made several complaints to the authorities about the increasing number of stray dogs and incidents of attack on children but no action was taken, the statement said.

The NHRC has observed the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a grave issue of human rights violation.