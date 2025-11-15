NGT seeks MCD and govt response over improper waste disposal in Jangpura

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a response from the MCD, Delhi government and others on a plea citing serious environmental and public health concerns regarding a ‘dhalao’ (garbage collection point) in Delhi’s

Jangpura area.

The tribunal was hearing a plea by a resident of Jangpura A-block over the issue of littering and health hazards triggered by improper waste disposal at the ‘dhalao’.

In a November 7 order, the NGT noted that the Sector 9, Rohini *dhalao* remains operational despite MCD’s plan to close such sites by December 31, 2024. It sought responses from MCD, Delhi government, DPCC and A G Enviro Infra Projects before the February 3, 2026 hearing. PTI