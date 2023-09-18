NGT seeks action-taken report on noise pollution by Karol Bagh banquets

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has sought action-taken reports from the authorities concerned, including the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Delhi Police, on sound pollution by some banquet halls in Karol Bagh.



The tribunal had in March directed the authorities to verify the facts and take remedial action.

A bench of Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said an action-taken report was submitted by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee’s (DPCC) senior environmental engineer following the tribunal’s order.

The report revealed that the tribunal’s directions were not complied with in “true letter and spirit and only paper compliances have been done”, it said.

The bench, also comprising Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Member A Senthil Vel, said the report was not substantiated by data on noise levels and notices issued to the banquet halls.

‘Hence, we call for action-taken reports from the member secretary, DPCC, subdivisional magistrate (SDM), Karol Bagh, and deputy commissioner of police (DCP), central (zone),’ the bench said in a recent order.

The reports have to be submitted within eight weeks, it said and posted the matter to December 6 for further proceedings.