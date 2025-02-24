NGT orders Delhi government to ensure timely desilting of drains before monsoon

NEW DELHI: In a recent directive, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has instructed the Delhi government’s Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FCD) to submit an official undertaking ensuring that desilting work on 24 critical drains in the capital will be completed by May 31. This move comes in response to the growing concern over potential flooding during the upcoming monsoon season.

The NGT bench, led by Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, issued the order after reviewing a report submitted by the I&FCD on February 20. The report outlined the current progress of the desilting efforts on various drains that flow into the Yamuna River. While the I&FCD has made notable progress on some drains, the timeline for completion of all projects is set for the end of May. The report highlighted that several drains had made significant progress by mid-February. The Moat Drain near Vijay Ghat had completed nearly 85 per cent of its desilting, followed by the Civil-Military Drain at 78.5 per cent, and the Maharani Bagh Drain at just over 50 per cent. However, other drains are still lagging behind, with the Sunehri Pul Drain at only 36.87 per cent and the Tuglakabad Drain at just 37.34 per cent.

Of particular concern are the drains with minimal progress, including the Sonia Vihar Drain (0.08 per cent), Shastri Park Drain (0.34 per cent), and the Barapulla Drain, which has completed just 1 per cent of its desilting work. These drains pose a significant risk, as incomplete desilting may lead to blockages and overflow, exacerbating flood risks for surrounding neighborhoods during the monsoon.

The tribunal stressed the urgency of completing desilting work to prevent monsoon flooding, directing officials to confirm its timely completion and provide updates during the next hearing on

February 27.