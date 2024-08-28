NGT issues notice to MCD, others over waste dumping

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has sought a response from authorities, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Development Association, on a matter related to a waterbody in central Delhi being filled with garbage.



The green body was hearing a plea claiming that a pond in Arya Nagar was losing its identity because of the waste and garbage being dumped in it.

In a recent order, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava said that in pursuance of the tribunal’s earlier order, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) had filed an inspection report, stating that the pond was filled with plastic waste, garbage, animal dung and wastewater.

“The above report reveals a clear violation of the environmental norms and throwing of garbage in the pond and nearby park,” said the bench also comprising judicial member Justice (retd) Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel.

It impleaded as parties or respondents the member secretaries of DPCC and Delhi Wetland Authority, MCD commissioner and vice chairman of DDA. “Let notice be issued to the above respondents for filing their reply,” the tribunal said.

The matter has been posted on November 29 for further proceedings.