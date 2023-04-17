NGT forms panel to take remedial action against ‘illegal’ Gzb dyeing units

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has formed a panel to verify the facts and take remedial action against several dyeing units, allegedly operating in violation of the rules, in Ghaziabad.



The green panel was hearing a petition that claimed 19 dyeing units operating at Roop Nagar, Arya Nagar and Tronica City in Ghaziabad’s Loni area were flouting environmental norms.

A bench of Chairperson Justice AK Goel said, “Since it is stated that the units are being allowed to operate against environmental norms, we consider it necessary to require a joint committee of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), state pollution control board (PCB) and (the) district magistrate, Ghaziabad, to verify facts and take remedial action

“State PCB will be the nodal agency for coordination and compliance.”

The joint committee will verify the compliance status of the operating industries, the status of the common effluent treatment plant (CETP) and the mode of effluent disposal, the panel said.

It noted that the same issue was considered by its order in August 2019 and directed the panel to also ascertain the status of compliance with the earlier order.

“An action taken report may be filed before this tribunal within two months The state PCB may also put the concerned units to notice of these proceedings and furnish a copy of the report to such units ,” the bench, also comprising Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Member A Senthil Vel, said.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on July 17.

According to the petition, the authorities concerned did not take action against the dyeing units operating without consent and discharging untreated toxic effluents. Besides, the CETP in the area is non-functional, it said.