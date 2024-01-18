NGT fines forest dept over failure to submit report on CM’s residence

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi Forest Department to pay a fine of Rs 15,000 for its failure to submit a report regarding alleged environmental violations during the construction at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence in Civil Lines.

The NGT had formed a joint committee to compile this report.

The NGT imposed fines of Rs 10,000 each on the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Delhi government for their non-compliance in submitting responses to the case. The petitioner, had accused the illegal felling of trees during the construction at Kejriwal’s residence located at 6, Flagstaff Road.

On May 9, 2023, the NGT established a joint committee, including the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary (Environment and Forest), a nominee of the Delhi Urban Art Commission, and District Magistrate (North), with a deadline of May 31, 2023, to file a comprehensive report.

Despite repeated directives, the committee’s report was not received by October 30, leading to an extension of the deadline by four weeks. However, in an order dated January 15, 2024, the NGT observed that a report had been filed on the same day but was “in violation of norms.”