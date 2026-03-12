NGT directs inspection over complaint of swings occupying Rohini park

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has asked the Delhi Pollution Control Committee to conduct a spot inspection regarding the alleged illegal installation of swings and commercial mismanagement of a district park in Rohini here.

The green body was hearing a matter claiming that officials had been acting in defiance of Supreme Court orders by allowing a district park near the Sector 20 police station to be occupied by commercial swings (Jhulas), which deprived local children of their only playing space.

In an order dated March 9, a bench of judicial member Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member A Senthil Vel said that prima facie the averments raised “substantial questions” relating to the environment.

It said, “But before passing any intervention order, we consider it necessary to seek a report from the member secretary, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, and accordingly, the member secretary is directed to visit the park in question, verify the factual position and take appropriate action in accordance with law and submit his action taken report within two weeks.”

The NGT warned the DPCC member secretary to submit a report or appear via video conferencing. The tribunal took suo motu cognisance of a complaint alleging prolonged commercial use of the park, depriving children of their only playground. pti