NGT directs Delhi Chief Secy, CP to look into plea alleging violation of noise laws

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi chief secretary and the police commissioner to look into a plea alleging violation of norms restricting noise pollution during Ramleela and other fairs here.



A bench comprising Chairperson Justice AK Goel noted that according to the petition, there was no monitoring of noise level emitted by loudspeakers during programmes such as Ramleela and other fairs that, in violation of statutory norms, continued beyond 10 pm.

“Having regard to the averments and also a well-known fact that there is much to be desired in compliance of noise control norms, we direct the chief secretary, Delhi, and police commissioner, Delhi, to look into the matter and issue appropriate directions, consistent with the earlier orders of this tribunal, to the concerned monitoring committee,” the bench also comprising Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal and Expert Member A Senthil Vel said. The bench in a recent order also directed a copy of the order be sent to both the top officers for compliance.

It further directed the police commissioner and the chief secretary to ensure that there is an effective centralised mechanism for monitoring compliance with noise control norms.