NGT asks Delhi to explore geotagging in tree census

New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Delhi government to assess the feasibility of incorporating geotagging in the ongoing tree census in the national capital. The directive came during a hearing related to the illegal felling of trees near Naharpur village in Delhi.

On May 15, NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava, along with judicial members Justice Sudhir Agarwal, Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, and Afroz Ahmad, took note of the Delhi government’s ongoing efforts to digitise tree records in accordance with a Supreme Court order.

The tribunal acknowledged that the digitalization process would allow authorities to track violators and potentially help identify repeat offenders involved in illegal tree cutting.

In its order, the tribunal observed, “The competent authority will explore the feasibility of geotagging of trees in that exercise, if not already included.”

Geotagging, which involves attaching geographic location data such as latitude and longitude to individual trees, could provide a more accurate and reliable way to monitor tree health and identify illegal activities in pecific areas.

During the hearing, the counsel for the Delhi government also informed the tribunal that FIRs had been filed, and action had been taken against those involved in unlawful tree felling.

However, the counsel noted that there was currently no mechanism to determine if a particular individual had been involved in repeated offenses. The introduction of digital records would address this gap, the counsel added.

The NGT bench was also informed that the digitalization exercise would be completed within three months. The matter will be heard again on September 22 for further proceedings.