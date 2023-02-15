NFL profit before tax rises to `969 crore during April-December period

Noida: Riding on the higher sale, returns on efficient energy use after the implementation of Energy Saving Schemes in plants and also additional revenue of Rs 710.92 crore towards extension of energy norms notified by DoF, NFL has registered a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of Rs 969.14 crore during the current nine months compared to CPLY of Rs 81.17 crore.

The financial results of company for the nine months ended December 31, 2022 was approved by the Board in its meeting on February 13,

2023.

The company achieved total fertilizer sale of 49.71 Lakh MT during this period taking the revenue of the company to new heights of Rs 23,349 crore, up by 105 per cent than the CPLY.

The company recorded robust growth in sale of non-urea products and Industrial products during this period.

On the production front, the company produced 29.28 Lakh MT of urea during the current Nine months against CPLY of 26.10 Lakh MT.

Company’s Profit After Tax (PAT) during this period touched Rs 724.97 crore.