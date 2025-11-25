Next Metro phase digs deep with 4 new stations

New Delhi: The next phase of the Delhi Metro’s expansion is set to significantly boost connectivity across central and east Delhi, with the construction of four entirely new underground stations. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) latest tender documents reveal detailed plans for the upcoming stations at New Delhi, Delhi Gate, Delhi Sachivalaya–IG Stadium and Indraprastha.

These stations form a key stretch of the Phase-IV project, designed to ease congestion, improve mobility and enhance interchange options across the national capital. According to the bidding documents, the contractor will be responsible for constructing full station infrastructures, from platforms and concourses to essential service corridors. The brief emphasises integrated architectural, structural, mechanical and electrical designs to ensure seamless passenger movement and long-term operational reliability.

The scope includes constructing station boxes through the cut-and-cover method, along with base, concourse, intermediate and roof slabs, and the side-wall structures that form the backbone of underground stations. In addition to the main station structures, a network of pedestrian subways will be built to ensure smooth inter-modal connectivity. These subways are intended to help passengers shift easily between the metro, nearby bus stops, and surrounding public spaces.

Entry and exit points across all four stations will be equipped with staircases, escalators and lifts to manage the expected traffic load once the line becomes operational. The documents also list several critical support facilities that must be developed as part of the project. These include tunnel ventilation fan rooms, auxiliary substations, centralised air-conditioning plant rooms, pump houses to manage stormwater, and system rooms that will house SCADA, signalling and telecom equipment.

Ensuring that the stations are fully ready for operations on the day of launch is a central focus of the project’s design requirements. DMRC has also laid out detailed guidelines on temporary works to be set up during construction. These include traffic diversion plans, safe access routes for machinery, de-watering systems for underground excavation and the diversion of utilities, all aimed at minimising disruptions for commuters and nearby residents. The tender places the total cost of this construction package at Rs.175.6 million. DMRC has set January 12, 2026, as the deadline for agencies to submit bid securities, after which the corporation will move toward awarding the contract.

The Phase-IV expansion is one of the largest ongoing urban transport projects in the country, and DMRC has stated that the addition of these underground stations will play a crucial role in strengthening the city’s evolving metro network.