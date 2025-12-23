Next-gen digital dashboard DARPAN 2.0 aims to boost transparency: Govt

New Delhi: The Delhi government is set to roll out DARPAN 2.0, a next-generation digital dashboard aimed at strengthening transparency, accountability and performance-driven governance across departments. Developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the upgraded platform will offer real-time, data-backed insights to policymakers and senior officials.

DARPAN 2.0 is designed as a unified monitoring system that integrates data from multiple departmental MIS platforms, addressing long-standing issues of fragmented and siloed information.

The dashboard will present department-wise Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), live progress updates, alerts, rankings and comparative analytics, enabling faster and more informed decision-making.

The rollout will take place in phases over the next 12 to 16 weeks, with priority government schemes being integrated through secure APIs. Once implemented, nodal officers from all departments will undergo structured training to ensure effective utilisation of the platform.

Reacting to the initiative, Delhi’s IT Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “DARPAN 2.0 will break down data walls between departments, giving our leadership a real-time, unified view to make faster, more informed decisions for the people of Delhi.” He added that the platform would strengthen accountability and improve service delivery under the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

The dashboard is also envisioned as a foundation for future innovations, including predictive analytics, AI-driven insights and public-facing dashboards.

With DARPAN 2.0, the Delhi Government aims to significantly enhance governance outcomes and ensure that welfare schemes are implemented efficiently and transparently across the national capital.