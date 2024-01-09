Newton School of Technology opens first B.Tech admissions for 2024

Kolkata: The Newton School of Technology has opened the first round of admissions for B.Tech in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence for the class of 2024.

The key features of the programme include a residential UG programme at Rishihood University including a 6-month guaranteed internship with stipend, over 1,800 hiring partners, including top MNCs and leading startups, a network of over 3,000 alumni working in top companies with a Rs 5-40 LPA placement package.

Students get a personal MacBook during the programme to ensure they have the best resources to excel in their studies.

Up to 100 per cent scholarship based on merit, NSAT top scorers from early intake round get a chance to avail additional scholarship on the first-year tuition fees. Other perks include Young Women Scholarship for female candidates for all 4 years, international faculty from MIT, Duke University and tech leaders from Amazon, Google, and more.