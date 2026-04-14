News at a glance

associates of Hashim Baba gang nabbed

New Delhi: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested two associates of the Hashim Baba gang, including absconding shooter Shadab Ahmad alias Chappal, wanted in a 2024 murder case. He was held near Signature Bridge with a pistol and cartridges. Another accused, Mohammad Adi, was arrested earlier for allegedly identifying extortion targets. Further inquiry is underway.

Investment fraud mastermind caught from Kerala

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested a key accused from Malappuram in an interstate investment fraud of over Rs 45 lakh. Jamsheed K (33), a “money handler”, allegedly routed around Rs 10 lakh through his account. The victim was duped into investing Rs 45.9 lakh via a fake trading app promising high returns. His account is linked to 21 cyber fraud complaints on the Samanvaya portal.