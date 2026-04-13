News at a Glance

DDA plans wk-long heritage events in Mehrauli Archaeological Park

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will organise a week-long Heritage Week from April 13 to 18 at Mehrauli Archaeological Park to promote awareness of the city’s cultural legacy. The event will include heritage walks, along with student competitions in dialogue, story writing and sketching on April 15 and 16. A public heritage walk is scheduled for April 17. DDA has partnered with MyGov for an online photography contest and with the Archaeological Survey of India for a conservation exhibition. The programme will conclude on April 18 with a cultural event.

Five running interstate cyber fraud racket arrested in city

New Delhi: Five people have been arrested for allegedly running an interstate cyber fraud syndicate that used mule bank accounts to transfer illicit money across India and abroad, police said on Sunday.

The case was registered on April 4 in Outer North district under Operation “Cyber Hawk 4.0” following multiple complaints. The accused—Rahul (22), Bunty (22), Ankit (19), Salim alias Dhancha (22) and Noore Alam (19), all from Narela—were nabbed after coordinated raids. Police identified 28 linked bank accounts and 43 complaints involving about Rs 2.31 crore across several states. Investigation is ongoing.