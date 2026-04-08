News at a Glance

Jamia extends admission deadline

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia has extended the application deadline for 2026–27 admissions to April 10 following student requests. The extension covers UG, PG, diploma and certificate courses. Applicants must submit forms via the university portal within the revised timeline, as no applications will be accepted after the deadline.

JNU PG admissions for 2026–27 to begin after CUET-PG results

NEW DELHI: Jawaharlal Nehru University said PG admissions for 2026–27 will begin after CUET-PG results. Candidates must meet eligibility in the prospectus and appear for CUET-PG, while some courses will admit through GAT-B or CCMT. Applicants should keep documents ready. NTA is expected to release the answer key soon.

Teen dies after fall from 16th floor

Ghaziabad: An 18-year-old girl died after falling from the 16th floor of a residential building in Indirapuram on Tuesday morning. Identified as Sandhya, she was preparing for Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment exams. Police said CCTV footage shows her reaching the floor alone, suggesting suicide, while her family alleged foul play and demanded a thorough probe. The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.