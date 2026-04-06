News at a Glance

Cop slaps 78-year-old shopkeeper

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Police woman sub-inspector allegedly slapped a 78-year-old shopkeeper after a parking dispute in Rohini Sector 7. The pregnant officer, visiting for a medical check-up, reportedly argued after he objected to her car. A PCR call was made, and police are investigating the incident.

Racket involved in diverting govt-supplied medicines unearthed, five caught

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police busted a racket diverting government-supplied medicines and arrested five, including

a DDU Hospital pharmacist and helper. Drugs worth Rs 70 lakh, marked “not for sale”, were seized in Tis Hazari. The

network allegedly operated for over a year, siphoning hospital stocks and selling them across cities.