News at a glance

Teen killed in New Usmanpur

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old boy was found murdered in northeast Delhi’s New Usmanpur on March 25, with police apprehending four juveniles aged 15–17. Identified as Zaid, he was found in a DDA park near JPC Hospital. Police recovered two knives, with the accused citing old enmity.

MoU with C-DOT to strengthen Delhi Police ops

New Delhi: In a push for technology-driven policing, Delhi Police has signed an MoU with the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), a telecom R&D body under the Government of India. The collab aims to deploy indigenous, secure solutions to enhance communication, surveillance, cybersecurity.