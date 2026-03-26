News at a glance

DMRC-NSD collaboration to promote arts

New Delhi: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has signed an MoU with the National School of Drama to promote theatre, cultural awareness and creative engagement among employees and commuters, with programmes, workshops and outreach activities planned across metro premises.

AISA slams transgender rights Bill as regressive

NEW DELHI: The All India Students’ Association has condemned the passage of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lok Sabha, terming it regressive and harmful to transgender rights. In a statement, AISA alleged the Bill undermines self-identification upheld in the NALSA judgment and increases state control over gender identity. It also criticised weak penal provisions and demanded rollback, along with stronger safeguards including reservation and welfare measures for the community.

DElhi Univ announces 65 faculty posts

NEW DELHI: University of Delhi has announced recruitment for 65 faculty posts across departments including Botany, Commerce, Economics, English and Psychology. Positions include Professors, Associate and Assistant Professors. Candidates must meet academic criteria, with a PhD required for senior roles. Applications are online, with April 6, 2026 as the deadline.