News at a glance

Tata Power-DDL Lok Adalat on March 22

NEW DELHI: Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd will hold a National Lok Adalat on March 22 in Rohini to settle electricity theft cases and issues related to disconnected connections. The initiative, organised with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority,

will run from 10 am to 4 pm. Consumers can register via helpline 19124 or email. Participants must carry ID and relevant bills. The move aims to encourage settlements and reduce pending disputes.

PALM Expo expands to Delhi

NEW DELHI: Informa Markets India will launch PALM Expo Delhi to boost North India’s professional audio-visual and lighting industry. The event will be held from January 7 to 9, 2027, at Bharat Mandapam, with 70–100 exhibitors and up to 7,000 participants expected. Following its Mumbai success, the expo targets a region contributing 40–45 per cent of India’s AV market, driven by digital infrastructure growth, corporate expansion and rising demand for advanced communication technologies.