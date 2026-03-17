News at a Glance

Wanted criminal linked to Delhi gang nabbed for armed assault

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested a 29-year-old alleged member of the Sheikh Firoz alias Saiful alias Dhingra gang operating in northwest Delhi’s Jahangir Puri. The accused, Javed alias Kallu Dada, was wanted in an armed assault case. Previously convicted in a 2015 robbery-murder case, he had been evading arrest. He was held on March 10. Investigation continues.

Medical & Healthcare Excellence Awards honour leading doctors

New Delhi: The third edition of the Medical & Healthcare Excellence Awards was held in New Delhi, recognising leading medical professionals contributing to accessible and preventive healthcare in India. Organised by the Sitaram Jaipuria Foundation, the awards honoured excellence in medicine and healthcare. The top prize of Rs 50 lakh was awarded to Vinod K. Paul, Member (Health) at NITI Aayog and former head of paediatrics at AIIMS. Other awardees included Sahajal Dhooria of PGIMER Chandigarh; rural healthcare pioneers Himmatrao Saluba Bawaskar and Sadanand Dagadu Raut; mental health expert Thara Rangaswamy of the Schizophrenia Research Foundation.