News at a glance

GZB: Bizman dies after falling into drain

GHAZIABAD: A 49-year-old businessman, Shankarlal Garg of Dasna Gate, died after allegedly falling into a drain near Thakurdwara Tiraaha on GT Road late Monday night. Police suspect his scooter lost balance, causing a head injury that left him unconscious before he drowned in about two feet of water. He was taken to MMG District Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

School watchman dies in suspected fire

NEW DELHI: A 58-year-old watchman, Naresh Kumar, was found charred to death inside the guard room of an MCD primary school in outer Delhi’s Ranhola on Tuesday morning, police said. School staff alerted authorities around 7.45 am. The fire was confined to the guard room and its cause remains unknown. DFS said the blaze had been extinguished before their arrival. A crime team inspected the scene and CCTV footage is being examined.