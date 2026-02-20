News at a glance

182 booked for wrong-side driving: Police

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police registered 182 FIRs for wrong-side driving between January 3 and February 9, averaging five cases daily, with the New Delhi Range reporting the highest number. Cases were filed under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant Motor Vehicles Act provisions. Police said strict enforcement, CCTV and AI surveillance are under way, warning that wrong-side driving, speeding and mobile use significantly increase fatal accident risks.

580 lost and stolen mobiles handed back

NEW DELHI: The Transport Range of Delhi Police on Wednesday returned 580 stolen and lost mobile phones worth over Rs 1.25 crore to their rightful owners under its “Reconnect” mission as part of Delhi Police Week celebrations. Of the total recoveries, 266 were detected by the Metro unit, 188 by the Railway unit and 126 by the IGI Airport unit. Police said the devices were traced via sustained field drives and the Central Equipment Identity Register portal, with special focus on high-footfall areas such as metro stns, trains and airport terminals.