News at a glance

Man drugged, strangled over ‘affair’; 1 held

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 26-year-old cab driver for allegedly murdering a man over a suspected illicit relationship. The accused, Nasim alias Monu from Ghaziabad, had been absconding in connection with an FIR registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and was declared a proclaimed offender in September 2025. Police said the victim, Kadir, was allegedly drugged with sleeping pills mixed in alcohol and strangled. His body was later dumped in the Jani Canal in Meerut to mislead investigators. After months of surveillance and technical tracking, cops traced and apprehended Nasim.

cops nab shooter, avert plot to kill Bizman

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a 22-year-old alleged shooter of the Kaushal Chaudhary Gang and foiled a planned murder of a businessman based in Burari. The accused, Kuldeep Singh, was apprehended by the Anti-Gangster Squad near Dwarka following specific intelligence inputs. Police recovered two pistols and live cartridges from his possession. Investigators said foreign-based handlers had assigned him the task of killing the businessman to expand an organised extortion network in Delhi. Kuldeep was earlier booked in a Rs 5 cr extortion case.