News at a glance

Man held for ‘digital arrest’ scam in GGM

gurugram: Police arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly running a “digital arrest” scam by impersonating a government officer and threatening victims with false cases. The accused, Rajat from Alipurduar, allegedly converted SIM cards into e-SIMs and supplied them to Cambodia-based fraudsters. Police recovered 87 SIM cards and 42 phones. He allegedly earned 19,050 USDT. He was arrested on February 8.

Asad gang trio nabbed: police

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police arrested three alleged sharpshooters of the Asad gang after a brief exchange of fire in north-east Delhi in connection with the murder of Aslam in Meerut. Acting on specific intelligence, a trap was laid near Wazirabad–Usmanpur road, where the suspects allegedly opened fire at police. Three pistols were recovered, police said.