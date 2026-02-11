News at a glance

91 teachers, 22 alumni felicitated by MCD

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi honoured 91 outstanding teachers from its schools with the Municipal Teachers’ Award 2025 at a function at Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium on Tuesday, and also felicitated 22 alumni. Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh called teachers nation-builders, citing municipal school students who became IAS and IPS officers, doctors and engineers. Deputy Mayor Jai Bhagwan Yadav said no child should be denied education for lack of documents.

DDA to host urban gardening masterclass

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority will host a masterclass on Urban Gardening and Sponge City principles on February 14 at Baansera, New Delhi, as part of the DDA Green Expo 2026. The session will be led by Dr Ranjana Ray Chaudhuri of TERI and will focus on nature-based solutions to urban challenges such as flooding, water scarcity and rising temperatures. The Green Expo runs from February 14–15 and aims to promote sustainable urban development.