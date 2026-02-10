News at a glance

Delhi Police Bust Spurious Drug Unit

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has busted a fake medicine factory in Patna, arresting eight members of a cartel manufacturing spurious psychotropic syrups and drugs. Acting on intelligence, police seized thousands of fake syrup bottles, chemicals and equipment. The probe began with a Tramadol seizure in Delhi last year, leading to recoveries worth over Rs 50 crore.

Citizens Join Green Drive

NEW DELHI: NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal led a community plantation drive at Palika Kunj, B.K. Dutt Colony, under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, with participation from residents, children and senior citizens. Indigenous saplings were planted and adopted by locals. Chahal said NDMC will hold weekly plantation drives to boost urban sustainability and citizen-led green initiatives.

Partial Road Closure on Prof Joginder Singh Marg

NEW DELHI: Temporary traffic diversions and partial road closure will remain in force on Prof Joginder Singh Marg for a week from Monday due to Delhi Jal Board excavation work, Delhi Traffic Police said. Commuters from Najafgarh Road or Outer Ring Road towards C-2B Janakpuri should use Pankha Road–Lal Sai Marg, Jail Road–Lal Sai Marg or Dharam Marg–Lal Sai Marg.