News at a glance

clash over car side mirror leaves 1 dead

NEW DELHI: A 25-year-old garment vendor was stabbed to death and an AIIMS housekeeping staff member critically injured after a dispute over a broken car side mirror in south-east Delhi’s Badarpur on Wednesday night. Police arrested two men and apprehended two juveniles. The clash, allegedly fuelled by prior enmity, led to multiple stab wounds. The injured survivor is stable.

3 held after gunpoint robbery attempt

NEW DELHI: A 56-year-old shop owner was held at gunpoint during a late-night robbery attempt in north-east Delhi’s Maujpur area on Monday, police said. The victim resisted, forcing the assailants to flee without looting anything. Police later arrested three accused and recovered a firearm, a motorcycle and a scooty. A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the BNS and the Arms Act.

three arrested in online scam

NEW DELHI: Three cyber fraudsters were arrested by the Delhi Police for cheating people by posing as sellers of discounted electronic goods on social media. The arrests followed a complaint from a Pune resident who was duped while attempting to buy a washing machine advertised online. Police said the accused offered the product after showing it on video calls but failed to deliver it after receiving payment.