News at a glance

Youth stabbed to death in Tilak Nagar

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old man was stabbed to death in West Delhi’s Tilak Nagar late on Sunday night over a personal dispute linked to a relationship, police said. The victim, Shivam, was declared brought dead at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. Police arrested two men — Akshat alias Hunny (24) and Maniah (19), both residents of Tilak Nagar — and apprehended a juvenile. Investigators said the attack followed an altercation over Shivam’s relationship with the juvenile’s sister. A knife suspected to be the murder weapon was recovered, and further inquiry is underway.

Man arrested for laptop theft at Rajiv Chowk Metro

NEW DELHI: The Metro Unit of the Delhi Police has arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly stealing a laptop from Rajiv Chowk Metro Station. The accused, Sumit Kumar, a resident of Gokulpuri, was identified through CCTV footage after the victim filed an e-FIR on February 1. Police said the theft occurred on January 30 at the security frisking area near Gates 5 and 6, when the complainant was distracted by a phone call. Acting on technical analysis and surveillance, police arrested the suspect on February 3 and recovered the stolen HP laptop. Further investigation is underway.