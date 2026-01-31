News at a glance

800+missing in 15 days of 2026

NEW DELHI: In the first 15 days of 2026, Delhi Police reported 807 missing persons, including 509 women and girls. Minors accounted for 191 cases, with teenage girls most affected. While 235 people were traced, 572 remain untraced. Decadal data (2016–2026) shows rising cases, with 2.3L missing persons reported, nearly 52K unresolved. Women consistently account for the majority of missing cases.

Police dog handler found dead in kennel

NEW DELHI: A 52-year-old Delhi Police constable, Inder Singh, posted as a dog handler in Janakpuri, was found hanging inside the Dog Squad office on Friday, in a suspected suicide. Police said he had been under mental stress following his granddaughter’s death. His body was taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for postmortem. Statements from family and colleagues have been recorded, with no foul play detected.

Wanted Man Arrested After Encounter

NEW DELHI: Mohammad Moin Qureshi (24), wanted in a firing and murder case in Delhi’s Welcome area, was arrested by the Special Cell in Timarpur on Friday. Police said he attempted to flee on a motorcycle and fired at the team, prompting retaliatory action. Qureshi was overpowered after a brief exchange of fire, sustained a leg injury, and was taken to a nearby hospital.