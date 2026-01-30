News at a glance

ODDBL 2026 Kicks Off in Capital

NEW DELHI: New Delhi hosted the ODDBL 2026 conference at Vigyan Bhawan, bringing global education leaders together. Organised by Delhi University’s School of Open Learning, it launched COL Radio and a grievance portal. Education Minister Ashish Sood stressed inclusive, ethical digital learning, NEP 2020 reforms and Rs 19,291 crore education funding.

Experts endorse Moringa Pads

NEW DELHI: Medical experts suggest moringa-infused sanitary pads to reduce UTIs, BV and irritation during menstruation. Rich in antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds, moringa may protect sensitive skin, curb bacterial growth and ease inflammation, supporting safer, comfortable menstrual care.