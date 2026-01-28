News at a glance

Metro police recover Rs 20 lakh jewellery

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Metro Unit has arrested a woman in a high-value theft case involving a jewellery bag worth around Rs 20 lakh, with 100 per cent recovery of the stolen property within days of the incident. The case was registered on January 22 at Kashmere Gate Metro police station and was solved through coordinated efforts of the local metro police and Special Staff Metro units. An extensive review of CCTV footage traced the accused from Chandni Chowk Metro Station to Noida Sector-52. A crucial lead emerged after noticing the woman carrying a shopping bag from a Chandni Chowk market shop, helping identify and trace her. During interrogation, she claimed the bag was picked up mistakenly. The jewellery was recovered intact, police said, adding that legal action is underway.

Two nabbed for Rs 5.8L cyber fraud

NEW DELHI: Two men have been arrested from Bihar’s Bhagalpur for allegedly defrauding a Delhi resident of Rs 5,81,775 through cyber fraud, police said on Tuesday. The case came to light after Anil Bhasin of northeast Delhi complained that fraudsters gained unauthorised access to his bank account via net banking. An e-FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Following analysis of digital trails, police apprehended Pitamber Kumar (29) and Vikas Kumar (29). The accused allegedly sent malicious APK files to access banking credentials. Police recovered Rs 2,35,000, a mobile phone and documents. Further investigation is underway.