News at a glance

Kidnap, Rape Attempt Foiled

Gurugram: A 25-year-old man, Gaurav Rathi, was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 23-year-old woman and attempting to rape her in the Leopard Trail area of the Aravallis early Sunday. Acting on a tip from the woman’s friend, police apprehended him along with his Scorpio car. The woman, a Sirsa resident working in real estate, was found unconscious in the vehicle. An FIR for kidnapping and attempted rape has been filed.

Court acquits man accused of ‘shooting cop’

New Delhi: A Delhi court has acquitted Pradeep Kumar, accused of attempting to shoot a police officer during a 2018 late-night check in Dwarka, citing lack of evidence. Additional Sessions Judge Vandana Jain said the prosecution failed to prove charges including attempt to murder, assault, obstruction, and illegal use of arms. The court noted gaps in police testimonies, absence of independent witnesses, and missing medical and alcohol test reports. Kumar, who denied the allegations, claimed he was falsely implicated after refusing to pay a bribe. The court ruled that in the absence of convincing evidence, the benefit of doubt must go to the accused.