News at a glance

NDMC Opens Night Shelters in Barat Ghars

NEW DELHI: The NDMC has opened select Barat Ghars and community halls as night shelters for the urban poor and hospital attendants during the winter months, following directions from the Delhi High Court. Implemented in coordination with DUSIB, the shelters cover areas near major hospitals, including AIIMS and RML Hospital, and provide beds, water, electricity and other essential amenities. Fifty beds are available at Kidwai Nagar alone. The facilities will remain operational till March 15.

DMRC: Safety Measures Enhanced at Phase-4 sites

NEW DELHI: Amid Delhi Metro Phase-4 construction, the DMRC has installed nearly 20 km of barricading and about 17 km of LED rope lights and blinkers to improve safety and visibility, especially during winter fog. Over 270 trained traffic marshals have been deployed round the clock, along with road studs, warning signages, impact protection vehicles and reinforced crash barriers to ensure safe movement for motorists, pedestrians and workers.