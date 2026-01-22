News at a glance

Chandni Chowk phone snatching case solved

NEW DELHI: A 33-year-old history-sheeter, Tausif, was arrested for snatching an iPhone from a US national in Chandni Chowk. Police recovered the phone and scooter used in the crime. He also confessed to a January 12 snatching near Old Delhi Railway Stn, solving two cases. A repeat offender with over 15 years in criminal activities, Tausif has a record of at least 10 robbery and snatching cases across Delhi.

Gr Noida: 35-yr-old fireman found hanging

GREATER NOIDA: A 35-year-old fireman, Sandeep, was found hanging inside his barracks at the Knowledge Park Fire Station in Greater Noida on Wednesday morning, police said. Posted at the station since 2016, he lived alone. Officials said Sandeep was due for duty at 5 am but did not report. When repeated calls went unanswered, a colleague checked his room on the second floor and saw him hanging from the ceiling fan.