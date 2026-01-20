News at a glance

Man arrested for rash driving on NH-44

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old man was arrested by Delhi Police for rash driving after a viral video showed a black Mahindra Scorpio-N being driven dangerously on NH-44/GTK Karnal Bypass in Outer North Delhi. Identified as Daud Ansari, an FIR was registered under the BNS and Motor Vehicles Act. The vehicle was impounded and further investigation is underway, an officer said.

25-year-old wanted for street crimes nabbed: Cops

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested 25-year-old Deepak for his alleged involvement in multiple robbery and snatching cases, including a 2021 knife-point robbery near Sarai Rohilla and a 2019 mobile snatching in Karol Bagh. Wanted in several cases, he had been evading arrest. Acting on a tip-off on January 19, police laid a trap and caught him. He later confessed to gang-related street crimes across Delhi.

DU, Zoho discuss skills and employability

NEW DELHI: University of Delhi (DU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Yogesh Singh, along with senior officials, visited Zoho Corporation’s School of Learning, highlighting the push for stronger academia–industry collaboration. The delegation reviewed Zoho’s skill-oriented training model and held discussions with founder the Sridhar Vembu on innovative education pathways, employability and inclusive growth. The visit concluded with mutual interest in partnerships covering skill development, internships, training programmes and knowledge exchange.