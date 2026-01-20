News at a glance

Four members of Dariyapur gang arrested

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Monday busted an extortion module in Outer North Delhi by arresting four members of the Sonu Dariyapur gang. Three suspects were intercepted on January 16, leading to the recovery of illegal firearms, while a fourth associate, a habitual offender with 34 cases, was later arrested. Police seized pistols and live ammunition and said the gang targeted businessmen in Rohini.

Man stabbed, robbed in west Delhi; one held

NEW DELHI: In west Delhi’s Naraina, a 25-year-old, Ravi, was stabbed and robbed of Rs 18,000 by a group of assailants, including a man recently released on bail. Police arrested 23-year-old Nikhil and recovered part of the stolen cash. Ravi sustained injuries to his head and thigh. A case under relevant sections of the BNS for robbery and causing grievous hurt has been registered, and police are searching for the remaining accused.