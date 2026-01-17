News at a glance

Teen Killed in Rohini, Love Row Suspected

NEW DELHI: A teenager was stabbed to death in a public park in northwest Delhi’s Rohini area on Thursday, allegedly following a dispute linked to a romantic relationship, police said on Friday. A juvenile has been detained for questioning. The incident occurred in the Prashant Vihar area after a PCR call was received at 3.15 pm. The boy, a Budh Vihar resident who had passed Class 12 last year, was declared dead at hospital. Police suspect the girl’s brother and associates attacked him. CCTV footage is being examined.

Stolen SUV hits policemen in west Delhi

NEW DELHI: Three inter-state vehicle thieves were arrested in west Delhi after a stolen SUV with a fake number plate tried to run over police personnel, injuring two officers, police said on Friday. The Kia Seltos, used in multiple high-end thefts, was intercepted on the night of January 15–16 near Vivek Vihar. The accused rammed police and public vehicles before being overpowered. The injured policemen were hospitalised. The SUV was stolen in September. All three accused, from Uttar Pradesh, have prior criminal records.

Aerocity metro stn to get triple-interchange

NEW DELHI: Delhi Aerocity metro station will become a major interchange hub, integrating the Airport Express Line, Phase 4’s Tughlakabad–Aerocity Golden Line and a future NCRTC Alwar corridor. The Golden Line is approved for extension to IGI Airport Terminal 1, improving south Delhi connectivity and enabling platform-level and concourse interchanges across lines.