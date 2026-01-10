News at a glance

Two arrested for theft of 130 telecom radio units

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Crime Branch Inter-Cell has arrested two men for stealing 130 radio units (RRUs) worth Rs 2 crore, allegedly intended for illegal export to Dubai. The accused, Aftab alias Rehan and Rabanwaz alias Bobby, sourced stolen RRUs from six states and used Delhi’s Trans-Yamuna region as a transit hub. A Tata 407 carrying the equipment was intercepted on December 26. At least 60 RRUs were confirmed stolen from telecom installations, with further investigation ongoing.

Delhi Police nab seven in cyber investment fraud

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police’s Crime Branch Inter-Cell has arrested seven individuals in a pan-India multi-layered cyber investment fraud. Victims were lured through WhatsApp trading groups and a fake mobile app promising high returns. Funds were routed via Layer-I and Layer-II mule accounts to conceal the trail. Earlier arrests included primary account operators, while recent arrests in Mumbai and Faridabad targeted key coordinators managing beneficiary accounts. Multiple mobile phones and bank records have been seized. Investigation is ongoing.