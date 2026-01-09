News at a glance

2 apprehended after shootout

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested two men after a brief exchange of gunfire in connection with the murder of two brothers in Jafrabad last month. The accused, Asad Amin (22) and Danish (34), both residents of Zafrabad, are alleged to have shot dead Nadeem and Fazeel on December 16 over an illicit arms rivalry. Police said around 50 rounds were fired after the assailants waited for nearly half an hour. Acting on a tip-off, the Crime Branch intercepted the duo, seized firearms, cartridges and a scooter, and arrested them after both were injured.

DU launches DU–EICTA online portal

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi on Tuesday launched the DU–EICTA Online Learning Portal, aimed at strengthening technology-driven education and continuous skill development. Developed by the Department of Computer Science in collaboration with the Electronics and ICT Academy, IIT Kanpur, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the portal was inaugurated in the presence of VC Yogesh Singh. Highlighting the importance of lifelong learning amid rapid technological change, Singh said the platform would help students and teachers stay updated with emerging trends. The portal will offer online courses, faculty development programmes, workshops and skill-based training, bridging academia–industry gaps and supporting India’s broader digital and skill development goals.