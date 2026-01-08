News at a glance

Five B’deshi nationals detained for illegal stay

NEW DELHI: The Outer District of the Delhi Police has detained five Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly overstaying in India without valid documents during a verification drive in the first week of January 2026. The action was taken by the Foreigner Cell during checks on nearly 100 individuals across multiple locations. The men were intercepted near the Mangolpuri railway line after attempting to evade verification and were found without valid passports or visas. Police said their documents had expired. The FRRO has been informed and deportation proceedings have been initiated.

Woman refuses to pay cab fare after hours-long ride in GGM, FIR filed

GURUGRAM: A woman allegedly duped a cab driver by refusing to pay the fare after keeping him on an hours-long ride and threatening him with police action, police said. The driver, Ziauddin, told police that the passenger, Jyoti Dalal, booked a cab on Tuesday morning and asked him to make multiple stops across the city. He alleged that he even lent her Rs 700 and paid for her food and drinks. When he demanded payment, she allegedly threatened to frame him in false cases and created a ruckus at Sector 29 police station. Police later linked Dalal to similar cheating cases. An FIR has been registered under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, and a probe is underway.