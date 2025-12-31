News at a glance

HC restrains DMRC from using Yamuna floodplain after March 2026

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has restrained the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) from occupying the Yamuna floodplain beyond March 31, 2026. Hearing a plea on DMRC’s batching plants and casting yard in the floodplain area, the court granted a final extension, citing the metro’s infrastructure importance. From April 1, 2026, DMRC will be barred from using the site and must restore the area before handing it over to the DDA.

Police probe mall safety after teen’s fall

NEW DELHI: Police on Tuesday said they are probing safety norms and maintenance at a mall in northwest Delhi where a 16-year-old boy died after allegedly falling from a height, and will examine whether there was any negligence by the mall owners. The victim, Kabin, a Class 11 student, allegedly fell on Sunday after stepping onto a plastic shed while filming a reel. He was taken to hospital and declared dead. Police are checking the installation and upkeep of the shed, rooftop access and compliance with safety norms. A case under Section 106(1) has been registered and investigation is ongoing.