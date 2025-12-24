News at a glance

BKDA Seals two Unauthorised Constructions

Bulandshahr: The Bulandshahr–Khurja Development Authority (BKDA) on Monday sealed unauthorised constructions in Sikandrabad. An under-construction building of about 250 sq metres at Jat Chowk, owned by Rakesh Gautam, and another of 400 sq metres near Bharat Petrol Pump, owned by Ravindra Singh Rawat, were sealed for violating building regulations. The drive, conducted with local police, PAC personnel and BKDA officials, is part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal development under vice-chairperson Ankur Lather. Residents are urged to obtain building map approvals and verify colonies.

Case filed over Namo Bharat train incident

Ghaziabad: Ghaziabad police registered a case after viral videos showed a student and a young man in objectionable acts on a Namo Bharat train. Operator Rishabh was accused of illegally recording and sharing CCTV footage. NCRTC terminated him; investigation into surveillance lapses continues.

Five arrested for selling illegal liquor

GURUGRAM: Five men, including wine shop owner Sugreev Kumar, were arrested for selling illegal foreign liquor worth Rs 10 crore at ‘The Theka Wine Shop’ near Signature Tower, Gurugram. Police seized 40,000 bottles without valid holograms. An excise department official has been suspended. Kumar revealed liquor was procured without paying VAT or tax.