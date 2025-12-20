News at a glance

Unconscious injured man found in Prem Ngr; fir filed

NEW DELHI: An unconscious man with injuries was found in northwest Delhi’s Prem Nagar on Friday, police said. A PCR call alerted Prem Nagar police station about the injured man lying near Sandeep Builders, close to RJ Hospital in Inder Enclave. The victim was identified as Mukesh (40) from Banka district, Bihar. He was shifted for treatment. A murder case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Ghaziabad Landlady Murder: Couple Apprehended

Ghaziabad: A couple allegedly killed their landlady over unpaid rent, stuffing her body in a red suitcase. Akriti Gupta (33) strangled Deepshikha Sharma (48) with a scarf, while Ajay Gupta (35) struck her head with a pressure cooker lid. Domestic help discovered the body, leading to the couple’s arrest. They were remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody.

GGM: Mercedes vandalised after argument

Gurugram: A Mercedes car was allegedly vandalised by security guards at a cyber park in Sector 39 here following an argument with the driver over the removal of barricades and driving on the wrong side of the road, police said. The incident occurred on Thursday night and a video has surfaced online. Four guards, from UP, and the driver, a local, have been detained. The car, worth about Rs 50 lakh, was damaged during the scuffle, a police officer stated.