News at a glance

Mastermind of fake medicines manufacturing racket held

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have arrested the alleged mastermind of a spurious medicines manufacturing racket, officials said on Thursday. The accused, Pramod Kumar Gupta (67), was held from Hazrat Nizamuddin days after a fake drug factory was busted. Police traced the supply chain to another unit illegally producing Betnovate for north India. Raw material sufficient for over 50,000 spurious units was seized. Officers also recovered fake Fair and Lovely and Veet products. Further investigation is underway.

Police registers 45 FIRs in Nov-Dec over online child sexual abuse material

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has registered a total of 45 FIRs in November and December across various districts of the city based on cyber tip-offs related to the circulation of child sexual abuse material online, a statement said. The Special Police Unit for Women and Children (SPUWAC), Delhi’s nodal unit for handling CSAM cases registered the FIRs, the statement said. “The FIRs were lodged after Cyber Tipline Reports received from the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children through the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre and the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal,” it said. Seven additional FIRs were registered in December 2025, largely against repeat offenders, including cases flagged through supplementary digital evidence, taking the total number of FIRs registered so far to 52 across Delhi, it said.