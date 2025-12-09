News at a glance

20-year-old found stabbed to death in Delhi’s Sultanpuri; probe on

NEW DELHI: A 20-year-old man, Sumit, was found with alleged stab wounds near a hospital in Sultanpuri, outer Delhi, on Monday and later died, police said. A PCR call alerted authorities, who reached the scene and collected forensic evidence. Sumit, a class 10 graduate seeking employment, is survived by parents working in housekeeping. Police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage.

Man fatally stabbed in Shakarpur

NEW DELHI: A 22-year-old man, Dev Kumar, was stabbed to death in east Delhi’s Shakarpur area. He was taken to Patel Hospital and later LNJP Hospital, where he died from multiple incised wounds. Police have registered an FIR, formed teams to trace the attacker, and are examining CCTV footage and investigating witnesses.

‘Op Clean Sweep’: Police deports 130 foreigners

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police sent 130 foreign nationals to a detention centre for deportation following month-long ‘Operation Clean Sweep’ in Dwarka targeting illegal migrants and drug traffickers. The deportees, mostly Nigerians, were overstaying or residing illegally. Police registered 26 NDPS and 14 Foreigners Act cases and identified over 25 landlords violating verification rules.